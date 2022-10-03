James Hambro & Partners Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 3.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. James Hambro & Partners owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $42,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $187.44 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.94 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

