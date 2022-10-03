Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDV. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers International Group assumed coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Modiv Stock Performance

MDV stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Modiv Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Modiv at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

See Also

