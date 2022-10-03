Jarvis Network Price Reaches $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $382,125.50 and approximately $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.06 or 0.99913273 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00053306 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00080536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

