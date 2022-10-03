Jefferies Financial Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $115.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

NIKE Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

