Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Jejudoge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jejudoge has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. Jejudoge has a total market capitalization of $466,209.00 and approximately $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jejudoge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Jejudoge

Jejudoge’s launch date was May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 coins. Jejudoge’s official website is jejudoge.net. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @Jejudoge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jejudoge

According to CryptoCompare, “The JEJU dog (also known as chaeju) is a rare breed on the korean island of Jeju. Jejudoge token is a community-centered approach to the meme culture of doge.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jejudoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jejudoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jejudoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jejudoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jejudoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.