Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Jetfuel Finance has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.56 or 0.00111239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance launched on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

