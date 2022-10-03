JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

FROG opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $42.33.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. On average, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,500 shares of company stock worth $2,203,320. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,010,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

