JINDO INU (JIND) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

JINDO INU (JIND) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One JINDO INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. JINDO INU has a total market capitalization of $104,267.64 and $32,359.00 worth of JINDO INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JINDO INU has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010773 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
JINDO INU Profile
JINDO INU’s total supply is 400,000,000,000,000 coins. JINDO INU’s official Twitter account is @JINDOINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JINDO INU Coin Trading
