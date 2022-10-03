JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.