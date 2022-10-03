JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $103.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53.

