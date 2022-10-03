JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 505,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

NYSE:CAH opened at $66.68 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

