JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $28.13 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

