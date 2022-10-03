JNBA Financial Advisors Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

