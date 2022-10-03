JNBA Financial Advisors Has $82,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.10.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.81 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.