JNBA Financial Advisors Invests $58,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 187,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

