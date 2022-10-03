JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 140 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.