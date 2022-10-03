JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

