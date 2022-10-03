Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $711,910.98 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $711,910.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,110,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,093,119.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 26th, Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $602,995.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00.

JOBY stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,308,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 965,127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

