JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.13) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.88) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,937.33.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.