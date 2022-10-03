JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target to GBX 169

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBPFF. Berenberg Bank cut Mitchells & Butlers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Mitchells & Butlers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Mitchells & Butlers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

