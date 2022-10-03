JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price to £125

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,091.30.

FERG stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 131,087 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,284.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $391,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

