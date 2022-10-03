JulSwap (JULD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $267,068.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $267,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

