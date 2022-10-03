K21 (K21) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55,228.00

K21 (K21) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, K21 has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $3.20 million and $55,228.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

K21 Coin Profile

K21 launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. K21’s official website is kanon.art. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

