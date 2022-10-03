Kangal Market Cap Tops $298,398.11 (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Kangal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kangal has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Kangal has a market cap of $298,398.11 and $555.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Kangal Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken.
Buying and Selling Kangal
Receive News & Updates for Kangal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kangal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.