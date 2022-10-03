Karura Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Karura has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $630,255.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Karura has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura was first traded on September 29th, 2021. Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,449,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Karura is acala.network/karura.

Karura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

