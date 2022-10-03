Katharine A. Keenan Sells 994 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 994 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $23,736.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

