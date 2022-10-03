Kava Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.81 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Kava has a market cap of $421.48 million and $17.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00007828 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00087761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 275,837,447 coins and its circulating supply is 126,173,413 coins. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

