KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

