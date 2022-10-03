Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Tops $42.70 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $42.70 million and $3.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $97.87 or 0.00509997 BTC on exchanges.

Keep3rV1 was first traded on October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 436,317 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

