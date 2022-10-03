KelVPN Hits One Day Volume of $32,896.00 (KEL)

KelVPN (KEL) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. KelVPN has a market capitalization of $284,114.00 and approximately $32,896.00 worth of KelVPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KelVPN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KelVPN has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KelVPN Profile

KelVPN’s launch date was March 17th, 2021. KelVPN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for KelVPN is kelvpn.com. KelVPN’s official Twitter account is @kelvpn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KelVPN

According to CryptoCompare, “KelVPN is a decentralized VPN based on the Cellframe Network protocol and realized as a t-dApp in the Cellframe ecosystem and inhabits the first Cellchain (KEL-testnet).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KelVPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KelVPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KelVPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

