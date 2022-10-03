KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 5,209 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 63,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

