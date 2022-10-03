KickPad Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $289,052.00 (KPAD)

KickPad (KPAD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. KickPad has a total market cap of $289,052.00 and approximately $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickPad has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One KickPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About KickPad

KickPad was first traded on March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickPad is thekickpad.com.

KickPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

