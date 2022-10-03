KingDeFi (KRW) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One KingDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KingDeFi has a total market cap of $75,108.09 and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010852 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
KingDeFi Profile
KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KingDeFi Coin Trading
