KingMoney Price Reaches $12.30 (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One KingMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $12.30 or 0.00063323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KingMoney has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. KingMoney has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KingMoney alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KingMoney Coin Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney. KingMoney’s official website is kingmoney.io.

KingMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KingMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KingMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.