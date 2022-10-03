KIWIGO Market Cap Achieves $10.72 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $16,385.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004652 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.01612858 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KGO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for KIWIGO is https://reddit.com/r/kgocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KIWIGO’s official website is www.kiwigo.app. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KIWIGO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kiwipay is a peer-to-peer payment based on blockchain with the KiwiGo app at its back, which supports network growth through rewards for cryptocurrency. Kiwipay combines rideshare industry concepts with the technological advantages of a blockchain.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Kiwipay is a peer-to-peer payment based on blockchain with the KiwiGo app at its back, which supports network growth through rewards for cryptocurrency. Kiwipay combines rideshare industry concepts with the technological advantages of a blockchain."

