Komodo One Day Volume Reaches $2.22 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.43 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00285208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00103238 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00071622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00071701 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 134,762,590 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.