Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Konami Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Konami Group Trading Down 7.2 %

KONMY stock opened at 22.13 on Friday. Konami Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.13 and a fifty-two week high of 34.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 29.59.

About Konami Group

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

