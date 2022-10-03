KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) versus IDT (NYSE:IDT) Critical Review

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

IDT has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IDT alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IDT and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 324.08%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than IDT.

This table compares IDT and KORE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.45 billion 0.45 $96.47 million $1.82 13.64 KORE Group $248.22 million 0.59 -$24.45 million ($0.74) -2.58

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of IDT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 3.40% 16.96% 5.52% KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64%

Summary

IDT beats KORE Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone-UCaaS segment provides net2phone-UCaaS, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment, which include Mobile Top-Up, that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; Carrier Services, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and net2phone-Platform Services, which offer telephony services to cable operators and others, as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.