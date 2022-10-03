KStarCoin (KSC) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KStarCoin has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $877,368.00 worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KStarCoin Profile

KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

