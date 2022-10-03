Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.4319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

