Kusama Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.97 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $397.92 million and $41.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $41.23 or 0.00214848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

