L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Trimmed by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.83 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.