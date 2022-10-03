Lamden (TAU) Trading Down 29.2% Over Last Week

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Lamden has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $31,480.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

