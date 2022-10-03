Lanceria (LANC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $630,000.00 and $7,552.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004625 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00045057 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.01609017 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Lanceria

LANC is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for Lanceria is lanceria.io/exchanges. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lanceria

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

