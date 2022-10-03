Launchpool Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million (LPOOL)

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Launchpool has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Launchpool has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Launchpool coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Launchpool Coin Profile

Launchpool launched on February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Launchpool’s official website is launchpool.xyz. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @LaunchPoolXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Launchpool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool connects varied stakeholders in the crypto community, including funds, community, marketers and experts, incentivising all.Funds provide a portion of their deal flow to the Launchpool platform on exactly the same terms they receive as early investors. $LPOOL holders stake $LPOOL to access a related portion of the deal on offer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Launchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Launchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Launchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

