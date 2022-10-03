LCG Trading Up 4.6% This Week (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LCG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. LCG has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LCG Profile

The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

