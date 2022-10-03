Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $200,602.88 and $589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,454 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog.
