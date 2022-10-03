Lemond (LEMD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $142,020.00

Lemond (LEMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Lemond has a total market cap of $142,020.00 and $11,749.00 worth of Lemond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lemond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lemond has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010773 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Lemond

Lemond launched on April 22nd, 2021. Lemond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Lemond is www.lemond.money. Lemond’s official Twitter account is @LemondFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lemond

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemond is a decentralized, open-source, autonomous non-custodial liquidity market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lemond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lemond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lemond using one of the exchanges listed above.

