Less Network (LESS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Less Network (LESS) traded down 84.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Less Network has traded down 85% against the US dollar. One Less Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Less Network has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $39,816.00 worth of Less Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004639 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.01620685 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030264 BTC.

Less Network Coin Profile

LESS is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Less Network’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins. Less Network’s official Twitter account is @LessToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Less Network is less.xyz.

Buying and Selling Less Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LESS is a platform that offers cross-chain trading services in one place. There are four main services in this ecosystem work, LessPad, LessTools, LessDex and LessNFT.”

According to CryptoCompare, "LESS is a platform that offers cross-chain trading services in one place. There are four main services in this ecosystem work, LessPad, LessTools, LessDex and LessNFT."

