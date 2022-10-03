LHT 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $53,584.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

